Councillors quarrel over weighbridge 'launch'

AN Independent councillor berated a colleague for standing in for a photograph opportunity marking the launch of Baltimore’s new weighbridge facility.

‘It’s great to see the weighbridge in operation, but on Wednesday November 30th there was a launch, which I found disrespectful because I was not informed that it was happening,’ Cllr Coakley stated at a meeting of the West Cork Municipal District.

‘Getting the weighbridge for the fishing community in Baltimore was a collective effort,’ said the councillor, who complained that there was just one public representative featured in a photograph online.

‘There are five public representatives in the Skibbereen electoral area,’ she added. ‘I would have loved to have been there.’

‘There was no launch,’ said Cllr Joe Carroll (FF), who said he happened to be there when the new weighbridge became operational.

Meanwhile, Cllr Coakley expressed her concern about the road leading to the graveyard in Baltimore.

‘We need to find money to upgrade that short stretch of road because it is uneven and dangerous underfoot,’ the councillor added.