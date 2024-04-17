Clonakilty's Sexton to run for Independent Ireland

THE second of three Independent Ireland candidates to stand for election in West Cork has been named as Clonakilty man Daniel Sexton.

Recently, John Collins, the brother of the party leader Michael Collins, announced he will be standing as a candidate in the Bandon Kinsale Local Election Area (LEA).

It is now the turn of Daniel Sexton (36) who has announced that he will be looking to take a seat for the Independent Ireland party in the Skibbereen LEA, which includes Clonakilty.

Meanwhile, a third candidate is expected to be announced for the Bantry Electoral Area in the coming weeks.

West Cork TD Collins confirmed that there will be just one Independent Ireland candidate in each of the three electoral areas in West Cork in a bid to maximise the party’s chances of taking three seats.

Deputy Collins said all three candidates could bring a fresh perspective and change to Cork County Council.

Having lived and attended secondary school in both Clonakilty and Dunmanway, as well as working for a well known motor factors firm in Skibbereen, Daniel has ‘deep roots in the region and a thorough understanding of the challenges faced by its residents’, according to Collins.

Daniel Sexton told The Southern Star the government’s failure to address crucial issues like housing, rural planning, and local infrastructure, as well as the alarming state of the country’s healthcare system, sparked his desire to run.