Cllr Quaide joins Social Democrats

BY KIERAN O’MAHONY

A FORMER Green Party councillor has joined the Social Democrats, meaning the party will now have two councillors sitting on Cork County Council.

East Cork-based Independent Cllr Liam Quaide, who quit the Greens earlier this year, announced last week that he is to join the Social Democrats. He will joining Cllr Ross O’Connell in the chamber, until Cllr O’Connell’s replacement is found, after he announced recently that he is to step down as a councillor.

Cllr Quaide, who works as a clinical psychologist, said he strongly identifies with the Social Democrats’ policies in key areas such as housing, health, and disability rights and the need to address the climate and biodiversity crises.

‘I am looking forward to representing the Social Democrats on Cork County Council at such an exciting time for the party under Holly Cairns’ dynamic new leadership.

Much of the Cork East constituency is rural and it is ideal to have a Cork-based TD with a farming background leading a party of change,’ he said.

Cllr Quaide quit the Greens over his battle against the closure of the Owenacurra mental health service.

He said the Social Democrats share his concerns about the country’s under-resourced mental health and disability services for children and adults and the need for greater investment in these areas.

Party leader Deputy Cairns said she was excited to have Cllr Quaide on board as he will be a ‘great fit’ for the party.

Meanwhile, the party selected secondary school teacher Richard Terry from Passage West to run in next year’s local elections in Carrigaline. Richard said he felt compelled to run due to the state of dereliction and vacancy in the county.