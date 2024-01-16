Cairns rules out merger with Labour

THE West Cork-based leader of the Social Democrats party has categorically ruled out any merger with the Labour Party. There has been keen speculation in recent months, including suggestions by former minister Shane Ross at the weekend, that a merger would benefit both parties, who are each polling under 6% currently.

The Social Democrats are led by West Cork native Holly Cairns, while Dubliner Ivana Bacik is the leader of the Labour Party. The Ireland Thinks poll for the Sunday Independent last weekend showed the Social Democrats polling at 5%, unchanged from the previous poll, with the Labour Party having fallen one point, to 3%.

This week Ms Cairns told The Southern Star that there would be no merger between the two parties.

‘I can again confirm there will be no merger,’ she said. ‘This is an exciting time for the Social Democrats. With local, general and European elections all on the horizon, we are selecting passionate and talented candidates across the country.’

She added that she believed that many people across the country are tired of the ‘old style’ of politics. ‘The Social Democrats are a relatively new party and represent a fresh approach. At the core of every policy and every decision are our principles of fairness, equality, honesty and transparency.’

Ms Cairns, from Turk Head near Skibbereen, said her focus as party leader now is on building momentum and ensuring that the party grows ‘as a force in Irish politics, to ensure we have the number of seats needed to make real positive change in people’s lives, at a local and a national level.’