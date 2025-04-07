McGrath’s swipe at West Cork leaders a ‘pure disgrace’

IT was a sunny but slightly blustery day in Clonakilty last Friday when The Southern Star visited the town’s popular market under the watchful eye of the ‘Big Fella’ in Emmet Square.

With Independent TD Mattie McGrath describing both revolutionary hero Michael Collins and Independent Ireland leader Deputy Michael Collins as ‘two traitors from West Cork’ we took to the market and streets of the town, which was very busy for Daffodil Day, to gauge public opinion on his remarks.

Mary Kelly from Clonakilty said she was ‘not impressed at all’ with what Deputy McGrath said about both men.

‘I just think it’s a pure insult to both Michael Collins,’ she said.

Timjoe Collins, also from Clonakilty said the spat in the Dáil last week was a ‘pure disgrace.’

‘Mattie McGrath is actually a traitor himself to his former party,’ Timjoe pointed out. Visiting Clonakilty for the day, John Bowen from Cork city said he was very annoyed at what was said about General Michael Collins.

‘It just shows what he thinks of great leaders of the past. He also has no right to judge given his own track record. The Dáil last week was an absolute disgrace and it was like a bunch of kids in pre-school!’

John Hodnett from Kilbrittain, who incidentally is a fourth cousin of General Michael Collins, said he certainly doesn’t believe Collins was a traitor and pointed out that Collins was the person who had to go over to London to negotiate in the peace talks.

Sheila Harrington from Barryroe said it wasn’t a nice thing to say and added that it was a ‘crazy carry on’ in the Dáil last week.

Connor Corroon from Mallow said his grandmother was ‘up in arms’ about what Mattie McGrath said, while he said it was ‘an insult and a disgrace and completely out of order.’

His mum, Jude was equally upset and said McGrath shouldn’t be lashing out at people from the past.

Meanwhile, Deputy Michael Collins said Deputy McGrath’s remarks represent a ‘new and pitiful low’ from a TD who has moved on from endlessly attacking his old nemesis Michael Lowry to attacking the honoured memory of Cork’s legendary national icon, General Michael Collins.

‘We should not engage in this kind of historical vandalism that only serves to denigrate the memory of a great man who gave his life for this country,’ said Deputy Collins.

‘Mattie’s comments are water off a duck’s back to me personally, but General Collins’ memory is sacrosanct and it should not be casually abused in the manner in which he chose to do so.’