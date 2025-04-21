Union Hall principal, Brendan McCarthy enters council chambers

WEST Cork’s newest councillor, Skibbereen’s Brendan McCarthy (FG) said it was a proud day for both himself and his family as he took his Council seat in the chamber of Cork County Hall on Monday.

Cllr McCarthy was selected at a recent Cork South West Fine Gael party convention held in Dunmanway to fill the seat vacated by Senator Noel O’Donovan’s nomination to the Seanad.

At this week’s council meeting, Fine Gael leader in the chamber, Cllr Michael Hegarty nominated Brendan to fill the seat, which was second by Cllr Anthony Barry.

Cllr Hegarty said Brendan, who is the principal of Union Hall National School, is very much active in Skibbereen and is chair of the town’s art festival.

‘No doubt he will bring a wealth of knowledge to the Council,’ said Cllr Hegarty, recalling that Brendan previously served as a town councillor in the town for 10 years and was mayor on two occasions.

Cllr McCarthy, who stood in last June’s local elections, said it was a honour for him to be eventually sitting in the chamber.

‘It’s a very proud day for my family and it’s a huge honour to be a member of Cork County Council and to follow in the big steps of previous Fine Gael councillors in Skibbereen,’ he said.

His fellow West Cork councillors all wished him well in his new position and said they are looking forward to working with him.