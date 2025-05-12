Gaza protest held at Clonakilty Fianna Fáil constituency offce

A protest was held at the constituency office of Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan in Clonakilty recently in support of the victims of the atrocities being carried out by Israel on the people of Gaza.

The protest was conducted by the Clonakilty contingent of the Cork Palestine Solidarity Campaign (CPSC).

Protests were also held on Friday at the offices of An Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Deputy James O’Connor in Youghal; all three TDs are members of Fianna Fáil.

Speaking on the action, Dominic Carroll said the Taoiseach was the subject of the protest in his role as holder of the office; meanwhile deputies O’Sullivan and O’Connor were not subject to protests as individuals, per se, but instead because their offices are in communities where protestors were active, and able to respond quickly and in numbers.

The protests were called specifically for the implementation of the Occupied Territories Bill, as the CPSC noted that last Friday marked the first 99 days of the government.

They marked the occasion with criticism of the government for not having passed the bill, ‘despite Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael giving an undertaking to pass the legislation during the general election campaign. The IPSC says the bill authored by Senator Frances Black should be passed without further delay’.

Deputy O’Sullivan, for his part, said he ‘strongly condemned’ the military action in Gaza.

In a statement to The Southern Star, Deputy O’Sullivan said: ‘We are continuing to witness appalling scenes from Gaza. I strongly condemn the continuing Israeli military operations and blockade of humanitarian and commercial supplies, which have brought fresh suffering to the people of Gaza and have breached the ceasefire. The international community cannot accept this step backwards. We need an urgent end to hostilities.’

‘I am fully committed to support efforts to stop the genocide in Gaza and I believe the only solution is a two-state solution. The government commits to work with regional partners to push for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, increased humanitarian aid, and the rebuilding of Gaza.’

‘I urge all parties to return to talks aimed at implementing the second phase of the ceasefire and hostage release deal.’