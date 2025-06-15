BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

Rosscarbery Mount Saint Michael class of 1970 to ’75 is celebrating the 50th anniversary reunion this year. Front row: Mary Hurley, Catherine O’Driscoll, Catherine Griffin, Patricia Newman, Hilda Jennings, Pauline Hayes, Pauline O’Driscoll, Margaret Santry, Cáit Draper, Catherine McCarthy, Margaret O’Sullivan. Second row: Sr. Gerard, Deirdre Reen, Catherine Dennehy, Marguerite Hennessy, Mary McCarthy, Kitty O’Driscoll, Carmel Hayes, Margaret O’Donovan, Mary O’Donoghue, Noreen Harte, Ann Hayes, Ann O’Donovan, Sr. Brigid. Third row: Noreen O’Sullivan, (?) , Nora Cullinane, Patricia O’Regan, Anne O’Regan, Mary O’Donovan, Maeve Dolan, Kay Lyons, Mary O’Mahoney, Una O’Driscoll, Siobhan Milner, Rosie Draper (RIP), Peter McCarthy. Back row: Geraldine O’Hare, Teresa McCarthy, Rosaire Dempsey, Nicky Bendon, John Tobin, Pat O’Driscoll, Michael Paul Hicks, John Deasy, Diarmuid O’Mahony, Michael Harte, James Hubbert, James O’Sullivan, Frances O’Neill (RIP), Catherine Howard, Mary Buttimer.

