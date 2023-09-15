FROM A TO SEA PODCAST: Great friends and the Great Fjord Swim | #6

ONE of the huge benefits of sea swimming for Star editor Siobhán Cronin, aside from the mental and physical boosts, is the opportunity to spend time with friends.

On the latest episode of From A To Sea, Siobhán travels to Killary in Galway to take part in the Gaelforce Great Fjord Swim, accompanied by two of her nearest and dearest, Ballinspittle woman Blanaid O'Regan, and Timoleague resident Anne Scallan.

Join them on their journey up to Galway, full of excitement and anticipation ahead of the big swim, and the return trip through some heavy rain and lightning storms!

Time well spent.

This episode was produced and presented by Siobhán Cronin, with editing by Dylan Mangan.

