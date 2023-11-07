FROM A TO SEA PODCAST: Pamela Deasy on the Union Hall swim and how the sea helped during her recovery from cancer | #8





PAMELA Deasy is a force to be reckoned with. The Union Hall woman, who grew up by the sea, is a great ambassador for West Cork.

Through her work with the RNLI, she has touched many families and seen both tragedy and joy at close range.

Her own personal life has brought her into contact with both, too – as she has become a very vocal advocate for cancer research, and is now in recovery from pancreatic cancer – one of the toughest cancers to defeat.

She also organises one of West Cork’s most popular open water swims – the annual Union Hall swimming fundraiser for the RNLI. It has raised almost €100,00 for the RNLI over the past ten years.

Here she talks about her relationship with the sea, how it has helped in her recovery, and how organising the Union Hall swim helped keep her focused during some of the most challenging days of her cancer treatment.

This episode was produced and presented by Siobhán Cronin, with editing by Dylan Mangan.

***

Thanks for listening to The Southern Star's From A to Sea Podcast. Please be sure to like, share and subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts.

Listen to our previous episodes by clicking here.

For stories like this and more, pick up a copy of this week's Southern Star or subscribe online via www.southernstar.ie/epaper.