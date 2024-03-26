FROM A TO SEA PODCAST: Underwater cameraman Ken O'Sullivan on making documentaries in the sea | #12



KEN O’Sullivan is an Irish underwater cinematographer, film maker, author, diver and swimmer.

As well as completing documentary series' for RTÉ, Ken was cameraman on BBC’s Atlantic – Wildest Ocean on Earth series, a CBC Canada documentary on jellyfish and ITV’s Britain’s Whales and Britain’s Sharks documentary.

His series on the North Atlantic, The Dark Ocean was hugely popular when it was shown on RTE last year. It revealed never-before-filmed behaviours of our stunning marine creatures, with an original soundtrack performed by the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

Ken has also made a ten-minute movie on West Cork elite swimmer Steve Redmond.

He recently spoke to Southern Star editor Siobhán Cronin from his home in Lahinch, Co Clare, not far from where he grew up.

This episode was produced and presented by Siobhán Cronin, with editing by Dylan Mangan. Listen below.

***

Thanks for listening to The Southern Star's From A to Sea Podcast. Please be sure to like, share and subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts.

Listen to our previous episodes by clicking here.

For stories like this and more, pick up a copy of this week's Southern Star or subscribe online via www.southernstar.ie/epaper.