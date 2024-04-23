FROM A TO SEA: Niall Kenny on why Cork needs a Lido | #13

NIALL Kenny is an open water marathon swimmer and a Cork native. But, most importantly, he is the man behind the campaign for a Lido in Cork.

He joined Southern Star editor Siobhán Cronin recently to explain exactly what a ‘Lido’ is, and why Ireland’s second city so badly needs – and deserves – one.

Kenny says that a possible site could be along Kennedy Quay, near the train station, where Cork County Council bought land from the Port of Cork Authority.

Tune in now to hear more about the campaign, why Cork deserves a Lido and the benefits a city can see from embracing its river.

This episode was produced and presented by Siobhán Cronin, with editing by Dylan Mangan. Listen below.

***

Follow Cork CLG on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or visit their website.

Thanks for listening to The Southern Star's From A to Sea Podcast. Please be sure to like, share and subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts.

Listen to our previous episodes by clicking here.

For stories like this and more, pick up a copy of this week's Southern Star or subscribe online via www.southernstar.ie/epaper.