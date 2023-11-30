Creative Conversations with Chloe Michelle Howarth

THE first episode of The Southern Star's newest podcast series, Creative Conversations, features Rosscarbery author Chloe Michelle Howarth.

Creative Conversations is a podcast series which will focus on West Cork women in the arts, with journalist Eimear O'Dwyer speaking to West Cork women from various artistic backgrounds about their creative process, why they chose a life in the arts and how West Cork inspires their work.

Chloe Michelle Howarth is an author from Rosscarbery, whose debut novel Sunburn was released earlier this year.

Sunburn is a queer coming-of-age novel set in 1990's Ireland. An astute, evocative portrayal of first love, adolescent anxieties, and the realities of growing up in a small rural town. Sunburn tells the story of Lucy, a young girl who feels alienated from those around her. When her relationship with best friend Susannah changes, Lucy’s world changes, too.

Howarth, now living in Brighton, chats to Eimear about how her childhood in Rosscarbery shaped her, the inspiration she takes from her surroundings when writing and West Cork's influence on her novel.

Sunburn is available to buy online or in Kerr's Bookshop in Clonakilty.

This episode was produced and presented by Eimear O'Dwyer.