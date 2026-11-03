Enniskeane driver without silencer ordered to pay €150 to Bandon Court poor box

A 24-YEAR-OLD driver who had no silencer fitted to his car was ordered to pay €150 to the Court Poor Box and had his case struck out.

Gardaí stopped Oscar Atkinson, of Keelnacronagh East, Enniskeane, and found that his car had no silencer fitted.

The incident happened at St Patrick’s Quay Bandon on May 30.

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Judge John King asked the defendant why he was driving around without a silencer. “Isn’t the world noisy enough,” said Judge King.

The judge let the case at Bandon District Court stand, asking gardaí to check if Mr Atkinson’s car outside the courthouse now had a silencer fitted. “Get him to rev the hell out of it to hear how she sounds,” said the judge.

When the case resumed gardaí confirmed that the silencer had been fitted and the noise of the car reduced.

The court heard that Mr Atkinson had no previous convictions.

“I wouldn’t like to see that happening again. I’m very hard of hearing,” said Judge King, asking him to pay €150 to the Court Poor Box before striking the case out.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.