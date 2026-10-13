PHOTO GALLERY: Out and About in West Cork

Were you Out and About in West Cork lately?
Check out our photo gallery down below.
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Sasha, Martin and Natalia Olesandr at the Ricky Barrett Memorial Tractor Run. (Photo: David Patterson)
Members of the Barrett family Rachel, Eileen, Claire, Joanna and Éabha at the Ricky Barrett Memorial Tractor Run in Skibbereen Community School where Ricky was a former student. Ricky would have celebrated his 21st birthday on October 3. Proceeds of the run will go to the Féile O’Sullivan Foundation in Beara. (Photo: David Patterson)
At the IFA event to mark the 60th anniversary of the 1966 farmers rights march from Bantry to Dublin were
Gráinne; Brian; Declan; Pat; Martina & Kieran McCarthy from Drimoleague. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
At the IFA event to mark the 60th anniversary of the 1966 farmers rights march from Bantry to Dublin were the Holland family (children of marcher Sean Holland) - Pat, Mary, Donie and Jack. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Jennifer Brennan and Noeleen Fitzpatrick having a chat and a cuppa in Gearóidín’s in Clon. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Clonakilty’s Albie Griffin in his firefighter jacket with his dad Patrick. (
Photo: Martin Walsh)
Pupils at Rath National School had great fun supporting the Ilen Rovers ladies before their county final, pictured here with players Daisy Griffiths and her puppy Hamish, Anna Collins who is teaching in the school at the moment, and Lucy O’Driscoll who was on Transition Year work experience.
Eoin O’Donovan and Cillian O’Mahony who thoroughly enjoyed a trip to Droumilihy Woods near Leap to do orienteering with Steve and Nora Perkins, through Cork Sports Partnership.
The Oysterbunch getting ready to brave the elements when they held a Swim in Pink event in aid of cancer research at Oysterhaven last Sunday. (Photo: John Allen)
Donal O’Donovan (Dunmanway) and John O’Donovan (Ardfield) at the IFA event in Bantry which marked the 60th anniversary of the 1966 farmers’ rights march from Bantry to Dublin. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Nicola Healy and Ruth Healy of Urru Culinary Store, Bandon with the award for Long Haul Hero at the 2026 Georgina Campbell Irish Food and Hospitality Awards held in Dublin recently. From left: Nicola Healy, Ruth Healy, Francis Brennan and Georgina Campbell. (Photo: Paul Sherwood)
Ellen Nyhan, Queen of the Plough at the National Ploughing Championships.
Last weekend, Kilmacabea GAA Mothers & Others swapped their home pitch for London where they enjoyed a fantastic weekend of football, fun and friendships at a ‘London Blitz’ organised by the Mothers & Others of Tara GFC.
Patsy Murphy, the overall winner of the Dunmanway Floral Competition sponsored by Wilson Daly Solicitors, was presented with her prize by Donna Wilson
Carmel Corcoran home on holidays from Devon with her sister Ann O'Brien, Skibbereen shopping in Skibbereen on Saturday afternoon. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Gustave Fischer visiting Castletownbere from France. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Sean, Vicki and John Paul Sheehan, one of the selectors with the Premier Intermediate team. F/R Caden and Ciana Regan with their friend Liam Sheehan. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Third to sixth class pupils from Dromore National School who recently took part in altar serving training with Fr Ben Hodnett CC in Dromore Church, for the Bantry Family of Parishes. The school also thanked Mary Beamish (absent from photo) for her help with the training.
Bantry Chess Club hosted and retained the West Cork League Trophy by a two-point margin at the Maritime Hotel in Bantry in September.
The McCarthy Bawnee family of Bantry at The Maritime Hotel. One hundred members of the family travelled from all over for the get-together. (Photo: Tony O’Donovan)
The Kinsale Water Sports Inclusion Hub has been developed in Kinsale, but benefits people from all over the county and the partners hope that it will become an example of how inclusion can be promoted through collaboration and strategic thinking. (Photo: Brian Lougheed)
At the Georgina Campbell Irish Food & Hospitality Awards in Dublin last month were Georgina Campbell, Katy Lucey, Francis Brennan, PJ Rigney and Neil Lucey. The Gougane Barra Hotel won the Georgina Campbell Rural & Community Award sponsored by The Shed Distillery for Rural Destination of the Year. (Photo: Paul Sherwood)
Betty Hennessey and Eamonn Barry receiving a cheque for €2,500 on behalf of West Cork Rapid Response from members of Castlelack ICA after their fundraising coffee morning.
Ivy Blackwell, Clonakilty enjoying some flavoured milk from Bó Bainne Úr at the local Friday market. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Justin Crowley, Inchydoney Summer Swim, presenting cheque to Val Lynch of Inchydoney Inshore Lifeboat following 8th annual Alice Crowley Inchydoney Summer Swim which was held on September 13. From left: John Collins, Michael McCarthy, Val Lynch, Justin Crowley, Margaret Deegan, John O’Sullivan, Leaslie Beamish and Darragh Murphy.
Artists Jim Turner and Etain Hickey with Herman Kemp who officially opened their exhibition with Laura Wade, Grounded in Nature, at the Loft Gallery Clonakilty on Culture Night.
Aisling Osborne (left) a native of Clonakilty now living in Te-Awamutu, New Zealand pictured with her mum Rita O’Brien, Clonakilty on a walk about town before she was due to return to New Zealand this week. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Michele Dalgarno, Chris Lombard and Karl Murphy, Passage West Tidy Towns, at the 2026 Cork County Council Anti‑Litter Challenge. The Anti‑Litter Challenge celebrates the incredible work of community groups who go above and beyond to keep their towns and villages looking their best. (Photo: Darragh Kane)
Artua Wlodarczyk and his dog, Zula, at the IFA commemoration event in Bantry which was held to mark the 60th anniversary of the NFA Farmers march to Dublin in 1966. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
Seán and Finbarr Holland, Coomhola, descendants of Seán Holland (who was one of the participants), along with Richard Deasy, whose father was Rickard Deady, the NFA president at the time in 1966 on the NFA march from Bantry to Dublin, at the recent commemoration held in Bantry. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
Kinsale native Angela Brennan celebrated her 100th birthday with family at Haven Bay Care Home in Kinsale last week. (Photo: John Allen)
Claire Barrett, Crookhaven, was awarded the Cork Volunteers Lifetime Achievement award for her dedication to raising money for West Cork Charlies. Photo courtesy of Carol Beatty.
Noreen O’Sullivan and her grandchild, Shona Barron, enjoying a lovely afternoon together at the playground in Schull. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
John J O’Sullivan of Long Island, Schull with the Be Emergency Ready campaign booklet as he familiarises himself with advice on preparing for emergency. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Jerry O’Donovan (Leap), Seamus Daly (Kilcrohane) and Pat Daly (Skibbereen) at the IFA event in Bantry which marked the 60th anniversary of the 1966 farmers’ rights march from Bantry to Dublin. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Ballinspittle Tidy Towns group who came joint second in their category at the County Litter League Awards ceremony in County Hall. From left: Moira Morrell (CEO, Cork County Council), John Collins, Aishling Minihane, Cork County Mayor Bernard Moyninihan, Edward Draper and Cllr Marie O’Sullivan.
Argideen Rangers supporters Jill O’Leary, Isabel Harte and Caelinn Coomey at the Co-op Superstores Premier County Junior Hurling Championship semi-final against Kilshannig in Coachford. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Paula O’Brien from Rosscarbery with her Havanese dog ‘Ali’ visiting Kent Street in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Darcy O’Donovan and her sister Remi Bell at the Co-Op Superstores County Junior Hurling Championship semi-final between Barryroe and St Catherine’s. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Supporting the Barryroe team at the Co-Op Superstores County Junior Hurling Championship semi-final were Emily Dineen, Katie Murphy and Fiadh Cahalane. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
James Hurley with his sister Emma and her teammate Michelle Collins celebrating the Ilen Rovers junior ladies county win last Saturday.