WATCH: Phil Healy's Olympic homecoming speech



PHIL Healy got a hero's welcome in West Cork this evening as she returned home following he exploits at the Olympic Games in Paris.

The Ballineen Bullet was part of the team that finished in fourth place in the women's 4x400m relay final at the Olympics in Paris, smashing the national record in a time of 3:19.90.

They were agonisingly close to a medal, finishing just eighteen hundredths of a second behind Great Britain in third place.

Ballineen and Enniskeane pulled out all the stops as Phil was paraded through the streets, starting at Bandon Co-Op in Enniskeane right up to the end of Ballineen and back to St Mary’s GAA grounds where a presentation was made, as well as a meet and greet with fans.

Video by Martin Walsh.

