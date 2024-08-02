Aoife Casey and Mags Cremen finish fifth in Olympic final

SKIBBEREEN's Aoife Casey and Rochestown's Mags Cremen finished in fifth place in the women's lightweight double sculls final in Paris on Friday morning.

It was a brilliant performance from the pair, who finished in a time of 6:54.57.

Great Britain pulled away from Romania in second to win the gold, with Greece in third place.

The Skibbereen rower and Margaret Cremen qualified for the final off the back of a brilliant third place in their semi-final on Wednesday morning, as they knocked out Olympic silver medallists France.

They took the scenic route to the final, having needed a repechage to get into their semi-final, and will be proud of theirs performances in Paris.

