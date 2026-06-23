‘It has been the greatest honour and privilege': Two-time Olympian Phil Healy announces retirement from athletics

WEST Cork’s greatest athlete Phil Healy has announced her retirement from international athletics.

Two-time Olympian, European medalist and one of Ireland’s greatest ever sprinters, the Bandon AC athlete leaves the sport as one of the defining figures in the modern era of Irish sprinting, having played a central role in raising standards, breaking records, and helping Ireland’s relay squads become a force on the global stage.

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‘It has been the greatest honour and privilege to represent Ireland over the past 14 consecutive years,’ Healy said.

‘Athletics has given me memories that I will cherish forever, friendships that will last a lifetime, and opportunities I could only have dreamed of as a young girl joining Bandon AC.

‘I feel incredibly fortunate to have experienced so many special moments throughout my career. From breaking Irish records and winning national titles to becoming a two-time Olympian, competing in Olympic finals and standing on a European podium with my relay teammates, I have been lucky enough to achieve more than I ever imagined.’

Across a remarkable career, having represented Ireland for the last 14 consecutive years, the Ballineen woman established herself as one of the leading sprinters of her generation, competing with distinction on the world and European stage across the 100m, 200m and 400m, while also winning 17 national senior titles and becoming one of the most successful athletes in Irish sprinting history.

By the time she stepped away from the sport, Healy had set three individual Irish senior records and played a role in more than a dozen national relay records across women’s and mixed relay events achievements which helped redefine what Irish sprinting believed was possible on the international stage.

Healy is a former Irish 200m and 100m record holder as well as former Irish indoor 200m record holder.

One of the fastest women Ireland has ever produced, she made history in 2018 by becoming the first Irish athlete in over 40 years to hold both the national 100m and 200m records simultaneously, retaining them for several years. In addition, she set a new benchmark for Irish sprinting by becoming the first Irish athlete to break the 23-second barrier in the 200m.

She became the first Irish woman to compete in three track events at the same Olympic Games at Tokyo 2020, lining up in the 200m, 400m and mixed 4x400m relay. That mixed relay team went on to make history by becoming the first Irish relay team to reach an Olympic final.

Her contribution to Irish relay success was also central to one of the great nights in Irish athletics history at the 2024 European Championships in Rome, where Ireland claimed silver in the women’s 4x400m relay in a then national record of 3:22.71.

Healy would again help make history at Paris 2024, playing a key role in Ireland’s women’s 4x400m relay team producing one of the defining moments of the Olympic Games.

In front of a global audience at the Stade de France, the Irish quartet delivered a sensational national record of 3:19.90 to finish fourth in the Olympic final, missing out on a medal by just 0.18 seconds in what was widely regarded as one of the performances of the Games and a landmark moment for Irish athletics.

The performances in Rome and Paris captured the imagination of the Irish public and cemented Ireland’s women’s relay team amongst the very best in the world, with Healy playing a pivotal role in the unprecedented rise of Irish sprinting in recent years. On both occasions in both Rome and Paris, Healy produced the quickest relay split of her career.

‘Over the years, I have had the privilege of working with and learning from some truly remarkable people,’ Healy said.

‘No athlete achieves success alone, and I am deeply thankful to everyone who has been part of my journey. In particular, my family, friends, my coach Shane McCormack and his family have played an invaluable role in my development and success.

‘I am also extremely grateful to Athletics Ireland, Sport Ireland, Olympic Federation of Ireland, and their management teams for their support throughout my career.

‘A heartfelt thank you to everyone who stood by me through both the highs and the lows. Your encouragement, belief and support have meant more than words can express.’

Individually, Healy produced one of her finest championship performances when finishing fourth in the 400m at the 2021 European Indoor Championships.

From her unforgettable ‘from the depths of hell’ comeback run at the 2016 Irish Universities Championships, a moment that captured global attention and introduced the wider public to her trademark determination and resilience, to Olympic finals, European medals, national titles and Irish records, Healy’s career transcended athletics and inspired a new generation of athletes to believe Ireland could compete with the very best.

‘As I look ahead to the next chapter, I do so with great excitement and gratitude,’ she added.

‘Athletics will always hold a special place in my heart, having shaped my life and given me so many unforgettable experiences. While my competitive career may be ending, my connection to sport will always remain strong.

‘I look forward to supporting my teammates and watching athletics continue to thrive and grow both in Ireland and beyond. Míle buíochas.’