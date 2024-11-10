Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

Zoe Laplaud to contest Cork South West for People Before Profit

November 10th, 2024 9:29 PM

By Martin Claffey

Zoe Laplaud to contest Cork South West for People Before Profit Image
Zoe Laplaud is the People before Profit candidate for Cork South West.

Share this article

ZOE Laplaud will contest the Cork South-West constituency in the general election as the People before Profit candidate.

Ms Laplaud said she hopes to offer a real alternative to the people of West Cork.

'I’m thrilled to officially announce that I will be contesting the upcoming election with People Before Profit in Cork South West,' she said.

'As a local, I know the issues that face our communities all too well, and by standing, I hope to be able to offer a real alternative to the people of West Cork.'

She said that rural communities have been destroyed by poor policies of successive governments. 'We need a radical change and a socialist voice to bring about another Ireland and meaningfully tackle these problems.'

 

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Share this article

Recommended