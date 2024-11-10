Zoe Laplaud to contest Cork South West for People Before Profit

ZOE Laplaud will contest the Cork South-West constituency in the general election as the People before Profit candidate.

Ms Laplaud said she hopes to offer a real alternative to the people of West Cork.

'I’m thrilled to officially announce that I will be contesting the upcoming election with People Before Profit in Cork South West,' she said.

'As a local, I know the issues that face our communities all too well, and by standing, I hope to be able to offer a real alternative to the people of West Cork.'

She said that rural communities have been destroyed by poor policies of successive governments. 'We need a radical change and a socialist voice to bring about another Ireland and meaningfully tackle these problems.'