News

WOODEN IT BE NICE Ilen delivers climate message

June 19th, 2021 11:40 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

The Baltimore-built Ilen arriving at her home port of Limerick city prior to departure for Inis Mor and Galway City this week, with a cargo of Ishka Irish Spring Water. Ireland’s last surviving wooden sail cargo vessel hit the high seas to deliver a vital message about sustainability.         (Photo: Dermot Lynch)

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.



Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.