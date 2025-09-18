O’Sullivan: Newcestown need to maintain this high standard going forward

NEWCESTOWN 0-12

CASTLEHAVEN 0-10

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

HISTORY was made in Rossmore on Sunday when Newcestown overcame Castlehaven for the first time at senior level in the McCarthy Insurance Group Cork Premier SFC.

A game that may or may not live long in the memory – depending on your allegiances – made up for its lack of quality with a gripping contest that was level on ten occasions.

Unfortunately, the gale wind ruined any hope of attractive football, as both teams had to adjust their respective approaches.

In the end, Newcestown found another gear to win. And how they celebrated one of the sweetest victories in the dual club’s premier senior existence.

True, both teams were already into the quarter-finals ahead of throw-in. But do not underestimate the mental boost Newcestown – knocked out of the premier senior hurling the weekend before – have received heading into a quarter-final meeting with Carrigaline on September 28th in Páirc Ui Rinn.

‘We’ve played six games in eight weeks, three in hurling and three in football, all in the group stages,’ Newcestown manager Jim O’Sullivan told The Southern Star.

‘Bar the first game in the hurling, which was a below par performance against Charleville, we’ve kept our performances to a really high standard. Now it’s all about maintaining that high standard going forward.

‘When Castlehaven went two points up with ten minutes to go, we came back, fought hard and brought it level. We kicked two points towards the end just to seal the victory.

‘I like the character of this team but look, we won’t get carried away.’

In contrast to Newcestown’s joy, Castlehaven’s players and mentors remained in a huddle on the pitch long after the final whistle had shrilled. The outcome of such a disappointing performance is a quarter-final clash with old rivals St Finbarr’s in Clonakilty. Make no mistake, a much-improved effort is needed to keep the Haven’s three-in-a-row hopes alive.

‘The better team won, 100 per cent, we have no qualms about it as they were the better team on the day,’ Castlehaven manager Seanie Cahalane admitted.

‘Look, to be honest, we knew that we’d get that from Newcestown, especially in those conditions. They’re a great club that we have great admiration for.

‘We have to refocus straightaway for the next game.’

Amid a gale wind that favoured the Haven in the opening half, it was a more clinical Newcestown who led 0-3 to 0-2 after 11 minutes. Conor Cahalane and Rory Maguire scored for the county champions, David Buckley (two) and Tadgh Twomey for their opponents.

This was an afternoon blighted by wides due to the swirling wind. A brace of Michael Hurley scores edged Castlehaven ahead before Daire McAree levelled matters for a fourth time.

A fractious half, including plenty of meaty tackles, ended with Newcestown 0-6 to 0-5 in front after Tadgh Twomey and Luke Meade scored either side of another Hurley effort.

Jack Cahalane and David Buckley exchanged scores to begin the second period.

An improving Newcestown, dominating possession, had a Seamus O’Sullivan goal ruled out for a square infringement after 32 minutes.

Castlehaven, unable to get into their usual scoring rhythm, managed to move 0-9 to 0-8 ahead when Jack Cahalane, Robbie Minihane and Brian Hurley found their range.

The first converted free of the match occurred when Michael Hurley split the posts after 50 minutes.

An intense closing period saw a rejuvenated Newcestown gain primary possession in the middle third and come from two down to win by two. David Buckley (one free) and Tadgh Twomey braces cemented a memorable Newcestown 0-12 to 0-10 victory.

Scorers

Newcestown: D Buckley (2f), T Twomey 0-5 each; D McAree, L Meade 0-1 each.

Castlehaven: M Hurley 0-3; J Cahalane, B Hurley (1f) 0-2 each; C Cahalane, R Maguire, R Minihane 0-1 each.

Newcestown: E McSweeney; J Kelleher, C O’Donovan, P Kelly; S O’Sullivan, M McSweeney, C Dineen; S O’Donovan, E Collins; L Meade, T Twomey, D Buckley; D McAree, R O’Sullivan, J Meade.

Subs: C Keane for S O’Sullivan (43), C O’Sullivan for J Meade (56).

Castlehaven: Darragh Cahalane; L McCarthy, Damien Cahalane, S Walsh; J O’Driscoll, R Minihane, M Collins; A Whelton, C Cahalane; R Maguire, J Cahalane, T O’Mahony; C Maguire, M Hurley, B Hurley.

Subs: M Maguire for A Whelton (ht), S Brown for R Minihane (42, blood), R Minihane for S Brown (43).

Referee: James Regan (Lough Rovers).