Sherlock sizzles as Barrs warm up for Haven tie

St Finbarr’s 2-23

Carrigaline 0-10

JJ HURLEY REPORTS

STEVEN Sherlock’s stunning 1-14 haul was the only bright spark as St Finbarr’s ran riot against Carrigaline at Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday.

Billed as a Group 2 decider in the McCarthy Insurance Group Premier SFC, the clash never reached its hype, with the Togher club asserting dominance from the first whistle.

With a potential semi-final spot on the line, the Barrs raced into a 0-8 to 0-0 lead after 14 minutes, Sherlock marking his return to the Cork colours in style. Their form is a timely warning ahead of a high-profile quarter-final against Castlehaven in Clonakilty on September 28th.

Carrigaline manager Michael Meaney will be concerned by his side’s flat display, ahead of a quarter-final meeting with Newcestown, fresh from a statement win over Castlehaven.

‘We pride ourselves on our work-rate, and there was none of that today,’ said Meaney. ‘We went in with momentum from the Carbery Rangers and Clonakilty games, but these things happen. We got a trimming, and now we need to move on.’

Carrigaline waited 15 minutes for their first score, after the Barrs defence twice repelled goal chances from Niall Coakley and Kevin O’Reilly. Sherlock highlighted his class with a 45 in the 21st minute against a stiff breeze. A brief Carrig revival saw Coakley land a brace of frees, but St Finbarr’s still led 0-9 to 0-3 at 26 minutes. Late points from Sherlock and Coakley left the half-time score at 0-10 to 0-4.

The second half began positively for Carrigaline, with Kieran McCarthy setting up Éanna Desmond for the side’s first point from play. Ian Maguire soon restored St Finbarr’s control with a fine score, followed by Sherlock landing the first of four two-pointers in the half.

By the 40th minute, Carrigaline trailed 0-17 to 0-8, Sherlock kicking another two-pointer from a line ball. Desmond and Coakley added two points over the next ten minutes, but Sherlock continued his masterclass with three more scores.

A mazy run from John Wigginton-Barrett produced a 57th-minute goal for the Barrs, effectively ending the contest. With time running out, Sherlock and Ethan Twomey added points before Sherlock delivered the coup de grâce: a deceptive speculative shot from the wing that found the back of the net.

OUR STAR: Steven Sherlock – continuing his incredible scoring form all summer.

Scorers

St Finbarr’s: S Sherlock 1-14 (3 2ptf, 2pt sl, 2f, 1 45); J Wigginton-Barrett 1-0; W Buckley, E Twomey, R Barrett 0-2 each; I Maguire, E McGreevy 0-1 each.

Carrigaline: N Coakley 0-5 (4f, 1m); É Desmond 0-3 (2f); J McCarthy, K O’Reilly 0-1 each.

St Finbarr’s: D Newman; S Ryan, A O’Connor, D Quinn; B Hennessy, J Burns, C Dennehy; C Doolan, I Maguire; E Twomey, S Sherlock (c), W Buckley; R Barrett, J Wigginton-Barrett, E McGreevy.

Subs: C Myers-Murray for McGreevy (44), C Barrett for R Barrett (46), L Hannigan for Hennessy (46), B O’Connell for Ryan (46), F Crowley for Doolan (53).

Carrigaline: C Dungan; D King, K McCarthy, C O’Herlihy; K Kavanagh, N Quirke, J McCarthy; P Mellett, N O’Keeffe; C Barrett, B Coakley, C Kearney; N Coakley, K O’Reilly, É Desmond.

Subs: S Andrews for Kearney (46), E Landers for O’Reilly (48).

Referee: J Bermingham (Bride Rovers)