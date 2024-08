A woman was taken to hospital by ambulance as a precaution following an earlier two vehicle collision on the N71 between Leap and Skibbereen this morning.

Emergency services and gardaí attended the scene near Derryleigh Bridge at approximately 10am where one car was seen to have entered a ditch.

A Stop/Go operation was put in place and the road fully re-opened about two hours later.

A Garda spokesperson said a female was taken to hospital by ambulance as a precaution.