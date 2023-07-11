Woman on charges of theft from playschool

A 48-YEAR-old woman charged with theft offences and false accounting at a Bantry playschool has been remanded on bail.

Mairead Cronin, with an address at Raheen, Bantry appeared at a recent sitting of Bantry District Court before Judge James McNulty.

Det Gda DJ O’Shea of Bantry Garda Station said the accused made no reply after caution when the six charges under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act were put to her. Det Gda O’Shea said five of the charges relate to theft, while the other charge relates to false accounting.

Gardaí claim that the charges relate to dates unknown between April 29th 2014 and November 17th 2016 at the Naíonra, Seskin in Bantry where she is alleged to have failed to submit receipts for five different retail outlets.

It is alleged, for example, that on one occasion on December 16th 2014 she did steal €3,079.70 for roller blinds, curtains, and poles which were the property of Naíonra, Seskin, Bantry, while on January 28th 2015 it is alleged she stole €2,670 for a Cash & Carry fitted kitchen, which was also the property of the same playschool.

The DPP directed that the case be tried in the district court and Judge James McNulty accepted jurisdiction to hear the case.

The judge directed that all copy statements to be sent to the accused’s solicitor, Emma Leahy.

Gardaí said they had no objection to her being released on bail and Judge McNulty remanded her on bail in her bond of €100 with no cash required to appear again at Bantry District Court on Thursday June 22nd to indicate whether she intends to plead guilty or contest the charges.

On that date, the case was further adjourned to July 27th.