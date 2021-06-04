Woman critical, man in custody, after incident near Innishannon

A WOMAN in her early 50s is in a critical condition in CUH, and a younger man is in custody, after an incident in a house near Innishannon this evening.

The woman was found unconscious on the floor of her house after emergency personnel were called to the scene, of what is believed to have been a stabbing incident.

A garda spokesperson said medical assistance was rendered at the scene and the woman was transferred to CUH by ambulance, but is in a critical condition.

A male in his 20s, who is known to the injured party, was arrested and is being detained by gardaí.

‘Gardaí are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident,’ the spokesperson added.