Woman (42) is charged with sex with minor

A DISTRICT court judge has told a 42-year-old woman accused of having sexual intercourse with a boy under the age of 17 that she must not contact the alleged injured party or have any contact with witnesses in the case while released on bail.

At Bandon District Court last week, Det Sgt Kevin Long of the Cork West Divisional Protective Services Unit in Dunmanway, gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution of the accused at Bandon Garda Station earlier that morning.

Det Sgt Long said the accused made no reply to four alleged charges after caution and she was handed a copy of each charge, relating to dates in 2008 and 2009.

Sgt Paul Kelly said the DPP has directed that the accused be sent forward for prosecution on indictment on four counts of the defilement of a child under the age of 17.

He said she could be sent forward for sentencing to the Circuit Court on a signed plea, should that arise.

Sgt Kelly said the State had no objection to the accused being released on bail, provided she agreed to certain conditions, which included having no contact with the alleged injured party, or with witnesses in the case.

Judge James McNulty reiterated those two special conditions to her and released her on bail in her own bond of €1,000 with no cash required.

Free legal aid was granted to her solicitor who requested a condensed snapshot of the evidence.

The case was adjourned to May 5th in order to see if a book of evidence will be required.