This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

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IN NEWS

The multi-million-euro transformation of Bandon’s streetscape has been nominated for a national Excellence in Local Government Award

Clonakilty Mayor Yousuf Janab Ali reflects on his first few months in the role

IN LIFE

Celebrating 10 years of the Courtmacsherry Community Shop

IN SPORT

New Cork LGFA senior manager Pat Sullivan knows he has a big job on his hands, but feels the talent is there

Ballygurteen driver Michael Keohane dedicated his double success at Croft to his late father, Paddy

Newcestown hurling manager Daniel Twomey wants his team to take the next step in the premier senior hurling championship

After the weekend’s action, we now know the final six teams left standing in the Carbery Junior A Hurling Championship

Unbeaten Courcey Rovers have momentum behind them ahead of their county senior quarter-final this weekend

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

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