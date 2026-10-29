This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

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IN NEWS

Ballineen family's joy as Keith Twomey is flown home from Greek hospital

Skibbereen auctioneer Charles McCarthy remembered as the man who put West Cork on the map

THE BIG READ: More powers for councillors and bigger local budgets in government reform plan

Meet Tony O’Driscoll, former CEO of Clóna Dairy who is our West Cork Farming Awards ‘Hall of Fame’ winner for 2026!

IN LIFE

A scare at Samhain: West Cork comes into its own

IN SPORT

Clonakilty were too strong for Clann na nGael in the Carbery junior B football final

Cill na Martra boxer Christina Desmond won a European belt last week, just two weeks after securing a national title. A world title next?

Canovee lifted the county premier junior football championship title on Sunday at Páirc Uí Chaoimh after a narrow win over Cobh

Manager Eoin Fehily explains the environment, trust and belief behind Éire Óg’s run to Sunday’s county senior A final

St Oliver Plunkett’s hurlers are heading back to the junior A ranks after weathering the storm in the Carbery junior B final against Kilbree

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

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