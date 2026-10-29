St Oliver Plunkett’s dig deep in atrocious conditions to secure immediate return to junior A

St Oliver Plunkett’s 2-8

Kilbree 2-7

TOM LYONS REPORTS

ALTHOUGH the scoreboard said there was a loser in this final of the RCM Tarmacadam Junior B hurling championship in Ahiohill on bank holiday Monday, in truth every player who took part in the final was a hero and a winner.

This entire final was played in a storm, with the gale-force winds and driving rain making life miserable for players, mentors, supporters and reporters. It also made good hurling impossible.

This was an endurance test of the highest order and both teams deserve the greatest of credit for bringing it to a successful conclusion.

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Last season, Plunkett’s were relegated from junior A and they have now jumped straight back up at the first attempt. If ever a title was hard earned, this was surely it.

‘That was a battle, conditions were as bad as I’ve seen in a long, long time,’ Plunkett’s manager Conor O’Driscoll said.

‘We were hoping the rain might hold off and we could deal with the wind but the lads had to deal with the wind and the rain. It was tough. Darragh McCarthy’s frees were vital to us in the first half and Mike Crowley’s early goal from midfield showed how difficult it was for backs and goalkeepers.

‘Our backs, midfield and half forwards worked their socks off in the second half in wicked conditions. It wasn’t about getting scores, just getting the ball up the pitch.

‘It certainly wasn’t a day for tactics or anything like that, just digging in, dogging it out and winning dirty ball.’

The howling gale and driving rain were diagonal into the dressing-room end and Plunkett’s had the advantage in the first half. They were slow to build a lead with the gale against a Kilbree second string that battled hard throughout.

The half-time lead of six points hardly looked sufficient for the Magpies, but the second half evolved into a real battle, as Plunkett’s defence performed heroics to keep their lead.

It looked to have succeeded admirably as they still led by four points with 60 minutes elapsed, despite managing only a single point into the gale in the second half.

Gallant Kilbree never gave up the chase and nearly reaped a big reward when they converted a penalty in the 63rd minute. A point behind, the Blues were awarded a free a minute later, 40 metres out on the wing. A point would give a draw and extra time, which was in doubt anyway because of the atrocious weather and exhausted players.

On the broad shoulders of Don McCarthy, often the hero in the past, fell the task of landing a draw. In normal conditions he would have obliged with his eyes closed but this was in a storm, lashing rain and diagonal gale, wet hurley, wet sliotar. Everybody held their breath as he lifted and struck. It had the distance but the driving wind swept it wide of the left-hand post. Plunkett’s champions, Kilbree shattered.

‘It was some battle, horrific conditions. Only once before, about ten years ago, can I remember a game like it,’ said man-of-the-match Brian Walsh of Plunkett’s.

‘We have some very good hurlers and even in these conditions they can strike the ball well. Darragh Mac hit some massive scores there today but in the second half I struggled to hit the ball even 30 metres.

‘It was a real dog-fight in that second half, I must have asked the referee 20 times how much was left. They were dangerous inside, especially Tom Tyner, and it took all our effort to keep them out. We were lucky their goal came so late and we were lucky, too, that the last free was from that side of the pitch as it was almost impossible to score from there.’

Plunkett’s had the advantage of the gale in the first half and started well. A long drive from midfielder Mike Crowley ended up in the corner of the net, courtesy of the horrific conditions.

Darragh McCarthy was the one forward who seemed capable of beating the wind with his striking and he landed two points to extend the lead to five.

Just when it seemed they would concede a substantial lead, Kilbree found their feet and with goalkeeper Peter O’Sullivan, John and Shane Clancy and especially Dylan Coffey backboning a stubborn defence, they struck back with a pointed free from Tom Tyner and then a goal from Conor O’Sullivan.

With Mike Crowley and Ciarán Dullea dominating midfield, Plunkett’s responded with two pointed frees from McCarthy and a second goal, from McCarthy. It was 2-4 to 1-1 at the end of the first quarter.

Again, Kilbree came back, with Tyner, Ogie Scannell and Michael Collins prominent in attack. They had points from Tyner (free) and Eamonn Barrett. Darragh McCarthy and Roy O’Driscoll looked dangerous in Plunkett's attack as they hit three in a row from McCarthy (two) and Mike Crowley but Don McCarthy had the last say for Kilbree with a point. It was 2-7 to 1-4 at half time – was it sufficient for the Magpies?

The second half saw conditions worsen and scores became a rarity, any kind of hurling becoming a lottery. Scrimmages were the order of the day, as Plunkett’s struggled to hit the sliotar 20 metres against the gale and rain, and Kilbree struggled to win clean possession to attempt scores.

Tom Tyner pointed for Kilbree but that was the only score of the third quarter as the Plunkett’s defence dug deep, well marshalled by man-of-the-match Brian Walsh, goalkeeper Cormac Lyons, Gary McCarthy, Owen McCarthy, Niall O’Driscoll and Mike Crowley. It was often 12 back in defence for the winners.

The next score, Plunkett’s only in the second half and proving to be the eventual winning score, came in the 46th minute from sub Finn Moroney.

Kilbree eventually managed points from Tyner (free) and Ogie Scannell to cut the lead to four. Then came the amazing finish in injury time when Tom Tyner converted a Kilbree penalty but the last-puck free swung wide.

‘It’s well before my time since we won this last. We did win the junior A in 2011. Anyway, we’re into the county now,’ said Walsh, as Plunkett’s meet Tracton in a county junior B quarter-final this Sunday in Kilbrittain (2pm).

OUR STAR: Plunkett’s centre back Brian Walsh took the official Clash Awards man-of-the-match award for his heroic defending in the second half.

Scorers

St Oliver Plunkett’s: Darragh McCarthy 1-6 (3f); Mike Crowley 1-1; Finn Moroney 0-1.

Kilbree: Tom Tyner 1-4 (3f, 1 pen); Conor O’Sullivan 1-0; Eamonn Barrett, Don McCarthy, Ogie Scannell 0-1 each.

St Oliver Plunkett’s: Cormac Lyons; Owen McCarthy, Garry McCarthy, Jamie O’Neill; Seán Crowley, Brian Walsh, Niall O’Driscoll; Mike Crowley, Ciarán Dullea; Michael Collins, Darragh Murphy, Cian McCarthy; Darragh McCarthy, Eoin McKennedy, Roy O’Driscoll.

Subs: Finn Moroney for M Collins (ht), Seán White for D Murphy (50), Alan McKennedy for E McKennedy (55).

Kilbree: Peter O’Sullivan; Barry Kirby, John Clancy, Darren Deasy; Oisín O’Sullivan, Dylan Coffey, Shane Clancy; William Young, Eamonn Barrett; Jason Murray, Don McCarthy, Ogie Scannell; Conor O’Sullivan, Thomas Tyner, Daniel O’Donovan.

Subs: Damien O’Sullivan for D Deasy (ht), Pa Shanahan for D O’Donovan (46), Oisín Harrington for C O’Sullivan (47), Mike Mennis for J Murray (55).

Referee: Anthony O’Regan (Kilbrittain).