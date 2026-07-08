Older people urged to stay safe during hot spell

MINISTER for older people, Kieran O’Donnell TD, has today issued advice about how to remain safe during the hot weather.

According to the latest Met Éireann national forecast Ireland is expected to experience a prolonged spell of very warm or hot weather over the coming week, so the minister is urging people to avoid direct sunlight and to keep hydrated.

Speaking on the weather warning issued by Met Éireann, Minister O’Donnell said: 'Ireland is experiencing a further week of very high temperatures. Heat stress, heat exhaustion and heatstroke can have potentially serious health consequences for people during a heatwave.

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'I would urge older people, and those caring for someone, to take precautions to protect themselves such as staying cool and hydrated, and to be on alert for signs of heat exhaustion and dehydration.

'Small actions can make a significant difference: encouraging drinking water regularly, keeping homes as cool as possible, avoiding unnecessary time outdoors during the hottest part of the day, and watching for signs that someone is becoming unwell. If there is any concern, people should seek advice from a GP or pharmacist, and in an emergency call 112 or 999.

'Many older people may not ask for help or may not realise how quickly heat can affect their health. A short phone call, a visit, or offering to collect groceries or medication can make a real difference. I encourage everyone to look out for older relatives, friends and neighbours during this hot weather.

'It is important to remember that your GP or pharmacist will be able to advise you if any of your medicines might make you more likely to become ill from the heat."

The following advice is recommended for vulnerable people:

Stay cool: Spend time in the coolest part of your home. Keep curtains closed during the day and open windows at night when it is cooler.

Stay hydrated: Drink water regularly throughout the day, even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol and limit caffeine.

Avoid the heat of the day: Limit time outdoors, particularly between 11am and 3pm, and stay in the shade where possible. Regularly and liberally apply sunscreen that has a sun protection factor of at least 30+ for adults.

Dress appropriately: Wear light, loose‑fitting clothing and a wide‑brimmed hat when outside.

Keep your body cool: Take cool showers or use a damp cloth on your skin to reduce body temperature.

Look out for signs of illness: Symptoms such as dizziness, headaches, nausea or confusion may indicate heat exhaustion—seek medical advice if you feel unwell.

Stay connected: Keep in touch with family, friends, or neighbours, and ask for help if you need it.

Further public health advice on staying safe during hot weather is available from the HSE, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre and the Government’s Be Summer Ready guidance.

In the event of an emergency, contact the emergency services immediately by calling 112 or 999.