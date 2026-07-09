WOMAN ON THE VERGE: Blink and you miss it summer

End of the heatwave brings blessed relief - because going to the beach every day can be hard work for the best of us with sun factor, snacks and hydration to be planned.

IS that it now so? Was that our summer?

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I’m too afraid to check with the Carlow Weatherman or Donegal Postman because in this case ignorance is most definitely bliss.

Although I have to admit that a very small part of me was nearly half glad for a break in the heatwave because I was in danger of not just burning up, but burning out.

But then in other ways I was raging because I was just getting into the swing of things – and by ‘things’ I mean doing absolutely nothing except going to the beach every day, which can be hard work too let me tell you.

It’s trickier than you think trying to work out how many packets of Tayto and slices of bread you’ll need for an entire day.

No, it was absolutely glorious which is why I couldn’t quite fathom why so many people were trying to ruin it for us with all the sinister warnings.

Drink enough water (spoilsports) we were told, and avoid the intense heat at all costs.

I’m no rebel but I can confirm I risked a noon visit to the clothes line – without my Stanley – and I survived!

We were told to check more often on the senior people in our families and sure I had my mother driven mad.

‘Why do you keep calling in?’ she asked.

Good question. To be honest it was mainly because her 1970s constructed home was far more cool and comfortable and cool than my new build which was hellishly hot.

Then in the middle of it all there was some warning about swarms of flying ants – was that a joke?

Anyway, I’d definitely have felt short changed if I’d have gone abroad last week because in my book there’s honestly nowhere as nice as Ireland, specifically West Cork, in the sunshine.

The absolute novelty of being on a beach in Ireland at 9pm and not feeling resentful, or freezing, was so unique that it brought the best out in everyone.

There was so much bonhomie in the air – along with the lovely aroma of BBQs.

People were literally handing out hot dogs to passers-by; putting sun factor on strangers’ backs (I personally drew the line on that one); and in some cases bringing the wrong children home and returning them the next day – unwashed.

Because there wasn’t a child washed or a stroke of work done during it all. Like I said, glorious.

The weather was a welcome boost for business too.

Everything from beach gear, garden equipment and BBQ food was flying out the door along with all the various lotions and potions needed to deal with the ailments us Celtic-skinned folk get when the mercury goes over 20 degrees.

Make that 18. There was savage growth too wasn’t there? Great news for the farmers, less so for those who have large lawns to cut.

But now that the temperatures and associated frenzy has been dialled down, it feels a little anti-climatic.

What are we supposed to do now? Go back to normal?

Can we still get away with arranging a fan of Pringles across the plate for dinner? Thought not. Just as well those new potatoes are so nice.

So, I’ve finally got stuck into Vinted.

For anyone living under a stone, this is the popular online marketplace and app that allows users to buy, sell, and trade pre-owned clothing, accessories, and other everyday items that’s taken the world by storm.

I’ve had a pile of stuff set aside to sell here for around a year, but as someone with the advantage of having an older and very capable sister (I’m actually fortunate enough to have two), I waited for her to figure it all out and took her lead.

She carries a heavy burden … me! My first sale was a pretty standard summer dress (with pockets – if you know, you know) which went for the princely sum of €40.

Dizzy with excitement I felt like ringing a bell as if I was on Wall Street but I made do with a celebratory dance around the kitchen!

Since then there’s been a steady trickle of sales which I’m delighted with even if, as the saying goes you won’t get minted on Vinted – it’s not unusual to see things for sale for as little as €5.

And if there wasn’t much done during the heatwave, there’s even less being done now because it’s so consuming – trying to find the best light to photograph the clothes, figuring out the best time to post and then getting them delivered in a timely fashion.

Soon I fear we’ll just have the shirts on our back and a few pairs of socks left because I’m clearing out entire wardrobes to feed my addiction! Sure I could be doing worse.

Anyway, some great news. I checked the forecast, there’s more good weather on the way this weekend. Life is good, even if I need to buy a new swim suit because I sold my favourite one!