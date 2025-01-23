This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now
Get Active 2025 supplement
Choose from our guide to walking, running, cycling and swimming events taking place in West Cork in 2025!
IN NEWS
Anger as ‘sign’ replacing shelter costs €670,000
Man was found sitting in ex's bedroom
Search for Crookhaven boats in Sri Lanka
Did giant tsunami create Barleycove beach?
Clon women starting a 'food revolution'
GAA urged to clarify 'no cash for tickets' rule
Skibb BTYSTE students show potential of anaerobic digestors
IN LIFE
Prof Mark Corrigan's new column on cutting cancer
Special weekend for drama students in Rossmore Theatre
IN SPORT
Eight-page special on the 2024 West Cork Sports Star Awards
Fintan and Paul are crowned best in the west at the West Cork Sports Star Awards
Coláiste na Toirbhirte wins Munster title
