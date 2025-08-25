All Welcome as Celebrity Chefs BBQ Off for Baltimore RNLI

Already a renowned food destination, the village of Baltimore is set for another great culinary event this September, when celebrity chef Derry Clarke and restaurateur Youen Jacob cook up a seasonal BBQ with local produce in aid of RNLI Baltimore Lifeboat.

Kicking off on Saturday, 6th of September at 2pm, the mouth-watering menu devised by these acclaimed chefs includes something for every taste.

Starting with a glass of prosecco to accompany Sherkin Island oysters with apple and cucumber with dill, wood smoked mackerel with fennel salad, Roaringwater Bay mussels in chilli, ginger and garlic and freshly baked breads, the menu continues with Smoked Glazed Chicken honeyed with Youen’s honey, beef and veggie burgers with caramelised onions and Toulouse Sausage with sweet mustard and onions.

Dan Reilly’s Pig on a Spit will provide crackling and juicy porkmeat, all accompanied by a wonderful selection of salads, slaws and baked potatoes, before finishing with Summer Berry Eaton Mess.

A regular visitor to Sherkin and Baltimore, Derry Clarke has always loved the sea.

He has held RNLI BBQ fundraisers for a number of years and generously gives of his time and culinary innovation to cater for all those who turn out to support this special event.

'I’m always delighted to support the RNLI, and particularly the Baltimore RNLI, as I have spent many years on the waters here. I know how vital a lifeboat and skilled crew are to those at sea, and how it brings community and people together during the year. We are all so grateful to the RNLI Baltimore Lifeboat and this BBQ is a way that we can all come together to say thank you,' said Derry Clarke.

Like his father before him, Youen Jacob has always loved to cook with local seafood, which he believes is the best of Irish fish.

Serving for several decades on the Baltimore Lifeboat, Youen is all too familiar with the importance of the lifeboat and crew during search and rescue operations.

'It is a pleasure to work with Derry Clarke on this fundraising BBQ for RNLI Baltimore Lifeboat. We look forward to a great day in the village with the best of locally produced seafood and meat. Thanks to our sponsors, all funds raised will go directly to Baltimore RNLI Lifeboat, which provides this vital service for all.'

Baltimore Sailing Club will host the event with indoor and outdoor seating options and live music.

Sponsors of the fundraising BBQ include The Waterfront, Bushes Bar, D&S Catering (Derry & SallyAnne Clarke), Baltimore Sailing Club, Fields SuperValu and Barry Fitzwilliam.

Tickets cost €35 for adults, €15 for children under 12 and are available to buy from Bushes Bar, Baltimore (tel 028 20125 or drop in).

For a memorable and fun-filled afternoon, with the best of West Cork food prepared and cooked by leading Irish chefs, set against the backdrop of Baltimore Harbour, it will be hard to beat the RNLI Baltimore Lifeboat Fundraising BBQ this September.