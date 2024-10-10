This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now
FREE 28-PAGE WEDDINGS SUPPLEMENT
Choosing your wedding venue, all the latest in dress styles, make-up, hair trends and more.
IN NEWS
Farmers and property owners seek help from flooding
Bantry businesses angry over scheme's progress
In pictures: Skibbereen Rowing Club's gala ball
Bere Island's much-loved community nurse
Dick Barrett remembered in Ballineen
'EU reps should have visited Timoleague catchment'
IN LIFE
A family perspective on local artist Brian Lalor
IN SPORT
Enya Breen captains Ireland's women's rugby team
Laura O'Mahony and Skibb target county glory
