This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now!
WIN a Blue Haven Collection voucher worth €250!
IN NEWS
TD wants election count brought back to Clonakilty
The Corkmen assigned to JFK's funeral
Timoleague couple banned from owning dogs
Early morning Kinsale crime spree ends with jail
Care study reaches out to West Cork farmers
Forde family celebrate Milk Quality award
IN LIFE
Community at heart of new cancer strategy
IN SPORT
Sensational Skibb crowned Munster champs
Gutted Haven relinquish provincial crown
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper
You can subscribe to The Southern Star's digital subscription here for less than €2 per week and read your edition every Thursday from 6.30am ➡️ southernstar.ie/subscribe