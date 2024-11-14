Southern Star Ltd. logo
THE SOUTHERN STAR IS IN STORES NOW: TD wants election count brought back to Clonakilty; Community at heart of new cancer prevention strategy; Sensational Skibbereen crowned Munster intermediate champions

November 14th, 2024 7:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

THE SOUTHERN STAR IS IN STORES NOW: TD wants election count brought back to Clonakilty; Community at heart of new cancer prevention strategy; Sensational Skibbereen crowned Munster intermediate champions Image

This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now!

 

WIN a Blue Haven Collection voucher worth €250!

IN NEWS

TD wants election count brought back to Clonakilty

The Corkmen assigned to JFK's funeral

Timoleague couple banned from owning dogs

Early morning Kinsale crime spree ends with jail

Care study reaches out to West Cork farmers

Forde family celebrate Milk Quality award

IN LIFE

Community at heart of new cancer strategy

IN SPORT

Sensational Skibb crowned Munster champs

Gutted Haven relinquish provincial crown

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

