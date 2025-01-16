This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now
IN NEWS
West Cork drivers ‘need to get road safety message’
Could West Cork be a UFO hotspot?
West Cork success at Young Scientists
Fundraiser for Ballydehob's Mark
Sophie's clothes sent to FBI
Locals caught up in LA fires
Ann's poignant trip to Everest
CalfCare Roadshow hits West Cork
IN LIFE
Bantry woman shaking up stand-up
IN SPORT
Ardfield pull of Beamish Cup shock
Who will be crowned 2024 West Cork Sports Star of the Year?
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper
You can subscribe to The Southern Star's digital subscription here for less than €2 per week and read your edition every Thursday from 6.30am ➡️ southernstar.ie/subscribe