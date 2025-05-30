West Goes West is the perfect double act

TWO of West Cork’s most beloved music venues are coming together to present a collaborative music event spanning two nights next month.

‘West Goes West’ will take place at Connolly’s of Leap on Saturday, June 21st, while Levis’ Corner House in Ballydehob will host the following night on Sunday, June 22nd

Acts confirmed so far include Lisa Hannigan, Loah, Leevy, The Fynches, Gemma Doherty, Arveene, Muiris and First Class & Coach and organisers are promising a few surprise guests throughout the weekend as well.

‘West Goes West isn’t just about headline acts, it’s about celebrating the rich pool of talent that lives and grows right here in West Cork,’ said organisers.

Across both nights audiences can expect to hear some of Ireland’s most exciting emerging voices, many of them rooted in the local scene.

‘West Goes West is a true collaboration between two homes of live music in West Cork, joining forces to create something bigger than ourselves. This event will be a celebration of shared vision, mutual support and the spirit of connection that defines the West Cork community.’

Tickets are now available from each venue’s website with weekend passes and day tickets on offer.