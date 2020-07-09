West Cork’s SouthDoc services to open in July

A ROADMAP has been established for the re-opening of SouthDoc centres in West Cork.

Senator Tim Lombard (FG) told The Southern Star that GPs engaged in the out-of-hours service are keen to meet the demand that has built up since the lockdown began.

The SouthDoc centres in Skibbereen, Clonakilty and Macroom are scheduled to reopen in July, following the opening, this month, of the centres in Fermoy and Kanturk.

‘By the end of July,’ he said, ‘we can look forward to the full complement of SouthDoc services and I would urge members of the public not to put off what could be an important healthcare check.’

The senator said the re-opening of the out-of-hours service is a clear indication that the healthcare system in the country is returning to normal. ‘For the last four months, the entire system was geared towards meeting the demands of the coronavirus crisis, but there are people in the community who need to be reassured that it is safe, and maybe even necessary, to make that appointment to see their GP.’ The HSE wrote to Senator Lombard confirming that the reopening of the centres will require ‘considerable planning to ensure compliance with the government guidelines.