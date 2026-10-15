West Cork towns encouraged to apply to scheme to improve attractiveness and sustainablity

Under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme (TVRS), Cork County Council is inviting towns and villages in West Cork to make expressions of interest for projects that will make the areas more attractive and sustainable.

Funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development, the TVRS is designed to support the revitalisation of rural Ireland. It has a strong focus on tackling vacancy and dereliction, increasing footfall into town centres, and supporting vibrant and sustainable Gaeltacht and island communities.

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The scheme is open to towns and villages with a population of less than 10,000. However, towns with a population of up to 15,000 may be considered where a high-quality application is received. Grant funding for projects will range from €50,000 to €500,000 under the main scheme.

Cork County Mayor Cllr Bernard Moynihan said: “Local communities know their areas best, and this scheme enables them to work with Cork County Council to deliver projects that will have a positive and lasting impact. I would encourage communities across the county to explore the opportunities available and bring forward their ideas.”

The 2026 Scheme outline, along with expression of interest forms, are available on the council’s website. The closing date for receipt of forms is 5pm on Friday November 13.