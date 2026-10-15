HSE recommend vaccines this winter following 25,000 flu cases last year

People in West Cork are being encouraged to get their flu and Covid-19 vaccines after HSE South West revealed that 25,000 confirmed cases of flu were reported in Ireland last winter.

Almost 6,000 people were hospitalised due to cases of flu last year, with 185 admitted to an intensive care unit and over 300 deaths reported among people with confirmed flu.

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HSE South West Regional Director for Public Health Dr Anne Sheahan said: “This is serious and that's the reason why I'm encouraging you strongly to go and get vaccinated. Take it when it's offered; it is important that you protect yourself, your family and all your loved ones.”

“If you get the vaccine, you're 40%-60% less likely to get the infection and even if you do get flu or Covid-19, you're much less likely to end up really ill or sick or in hospital.”

Everyone aged 60 years and older and people with certain underlying medical conditions or a weakened immune system, are recommended to get both the flu and Covid-19 vaccines. All healthcare workers, pregnant women and children aged 2 to 17 years have also been encouraged to get the flu vaccine.

Free vaccines are available to eligible people through participating GPs and pharmacies, while HSE vaccination teams will provide vaccines to residents of nursing homes and other residential care facilities and to people who are housebound. Dedicated flu vaccination clinics will also be available for healthcare workers.