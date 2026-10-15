Two arrested in fatal arson attack of former Courtmacsherry resident and her family

Two people have been arrested in connection with the arson attack and fatal house fire that occurred in the Birchwood area of Waterford City in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Kim English, a mum-of-four, was killed in the attack, along with her husband Philip and their sons Callum (12) and nine-year old Jayden. Two of her kids remain in critical condition in Crumlin hospital.

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Kim previously lived in Courtmacsherry and was well known to many in the locality. Her father Richard Companjen is still based in the area.

This afternoon investigating gardaí arrested a male in his 20s and a female in her 30s in connection with the arson attack and murder of 4 persons at 7 Birch avenue, Birchwood, Waterford.

Both individuals are currently detained under section 50 Criminal Justice Act 2007 in a Garda Station in the Garda Eastern region. The house at Birch Avenue remains a crime scene and subject to a technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Family Liaison Officers continue to engage with the bereaved family who have been updated.

An Garda Síochána continue to appeal to anyone with any information on the murderous arson attack. They are asked to speak to the Garda investigation team at Waterford Garda station, contact the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or speak with any member of An Garda Síochána.

Gardaí continue to appeal to any person who was driving in the vicinity of Birchwood, or the adjoining roads, between 4.30am and 5.30am this morning, who may have dashcam footage or images to make such footage available to investigating gardaí.