Beara junior B football champions Glengarriff are hungry for more as they put title on the line

‘IF you take the GAA out of a small community, there isn’t a whole lot left, is there?’ Sean Hurley muses.

He recognises the importance of the GAA, even more so in rural communities like his own Glengarrff.

‘Football is definitely a big thing for our community,’ he continues.

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‘The supporters who follow this team – you’d be amazed at the people you’d see at games who you wouldn’t think had any interest, but they have.

‘We’re fortunate that we have good support.’

Those fans will make the 30-minute drive to Castletownbere this Sunday to watch Glengarriff put their Beara junior B football title on the line in the divisional final against Adrigole (2pm).

Hurley’s side defeated Garnish after a replay to win the title last season – the first time since 2020 they wore the crown.

They are determined to keep hold of it.

‘It’s important for us to win back-to-back titles,’ he says.

‘I believe Adrigole are going very well. They’ve a strong team this year, and a lot of good young lads. But we’re going in with confidence and ready to do the best we can.

‘Winning the Beara title means a lot to everyone, and then it’s also the pathway into the county. We seem to like going out in the county. For some reason, we seem to play better, but you have to get over this hurdle first.’

The winner of the Beara final will represent the division in the county junior B championship. Last season, Glengarriff lost their semi-final by a point to Carrigaline, who went on to win the final. In the county confined junior B championship earlier this year, Glengarriff also made the last four, losing by just two points to Tracton. Fine margins.

But to return to that stage, they must beat Adrigole’s second team that was too strong for Garnish, 2-17 to 0-12, in their semi-final. Glengarriff eased past Urhan, 3-16 to 1-5, in the other semi-final.

‘We are very happy at the moment. We’re progressing well. It’s on track. We kind of messed up in the county confined semi-final, with the way we left it after us,’ Hurley says, referring to the loss to Tracton who hit 2-2 late on to snatch the win.

‘We gave the lads the summer off, but they’re up and running now, and we’re very happy with them.

‘A lot of work has gone into taking us where we are right now. From a few years ago when we struggled to field, now the lads are at training before us, waiting to start – that’s a good sign.

‘I think they’re playing football the right way, too. We want them to play attractive football, attacking football and good defence, and they’re learning. I can stand back and watch them, and I don’t have to do as much shouting as I used to because they get it! Hopefully, they’ll bring it to the game on Sunday.’

On the field, Hurley is encouraged by the progress the team has made in recent seasons. Off it, he is delighted to see additions to the management team.

‘Martin O’Sullivan, who was with me for the last two years, is still there. Paul Connolly, who was with me in 2009, is back training and doing an amazing job. My son Noel is back too, so we have a very strong team on the sideline, and my job is made a lot easier this year,’ he explains, adding it’s all part of the succession plan.

‘That’s my idea, so that I can step back,’ he laughs, ‘and let the other guys take over.’

Paul O’Sullivan, part of last year’s winning team, is not involved this season after departing to Australia. The emergence of Darragh O’Shea has been a positive this year, while Luke Harrington is another option Glengarriff can call on.

In their routine semi-final win against Urhan, Callum McElhinney, Tadhg McCarthy and Jack Harrington all goaled, while Gearóid O’Sullivan, Darragh O’Sullivan Connell and Brian O’Sullivan Connell tagged on points.

So, all roads lead to Castletownbere on Sunday for the Beara final, with Hurley praising the Beara GAA Board for adding a sense of occasion to the event.

‘I think great credit is due to Michael Murphy, the outgoing chairman, who started it last year. A final should be an occasion, and they’re making an occasion of it,’ he says.

‘It was broadcast on Bere Island Radio last year. All these things make a difference to young players. A divisional championship should be something worth winning, something that you want to win, rather than just playing a game and being done with it.’