West Cork proving too attractive for Wally

Despite reports that Wally the Walrus had moved on from West Cork waters late last week, it has now been confirmed that he is still here, proving that West Cork is too attractive to leave for the Artic mammal.

Wally has been spotted today by teams from Sea Rescue Ireland and ORCA Ireland in the sea further west of Clonakilty but they are keen not to reveal his location.

Both groups had put out a call for pontoons or 'floating couches' last week in order for Wally to have a resting place. As well as receiving numerous pontoons they now have in their possession of a rib which will be able to support the artic mammal without sinking and can move it to wherever he is spotted.

Last week, while in Clonakilty, Wally took a shine to a boat owned by Clonakilty Distillery and was in and out of it for several days, until he eventually sank it on Thursday.

Wildlife experts said that it looks like Wally is moving slowly back to where he was first spotted off Valentia in Co Kerry.