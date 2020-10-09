West Cork is a ‘breeding ground’ for ragwort and knotweed

THE problem with noxious weeds has got out of control in West Cork.

That’s according to Cllr Declan Hurley (Ind), a farmer, who has repeatedly highlighted the problem at West Cork Municipal District and County Council level.

A motion highlighting the problem once again was raised at the municipal district meeting in Dunmanway recently. The councillor called for an update on the Council’s agreed plan to address the increasing problem of noxious weeds, such as ragwort on roadside verges, as per his motion ‘of September 2nd 2019.’

Almost one year to the day of his previous motion, Cllr Hurley declared: ‘West Cork has become a breeding ground for these noxious weeds.’

He pointed out: ‘It is an offence under the Noxious Weeds Act 1936, for the owner or occupier of lands, not to prevent the growth and spread of certain weeds, such as ragwort.

‘Cork County Council is,’ he added, ‘still charged with maintaining the roadside verges and it is due to the lack of maintenance of our verges that this noxious weed is spreading out of control.’

Council engineer Niall Chamberlain told the Council members that a trial contract for spraying ragwort is currently being compiled and is to be added to the Japanese knotweed management programme and that this would be delivered later this month or in October.

Cllr Hurley nevertheless expressed his disappointment that the problem is not being addressed ‘year on year.’ He said: ‘The onus is on Cork County Council to begin a programme of controlling this noxious weed before it gets out of control.’