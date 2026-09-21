West Cork hopeful for Fleadh Cheoil

CORK County Council is hopeful of making a joint bid with Cork City Council to host the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in 2028 or 2029.

The issue was discussed at a full council meeting on Monday where members were told that the event could be worth €120m to the local economy.

Cllr Ann Bambury (SD) raised a motion suggesting the development of a joint strategy to bring the prestigious national traditional music festival to Cork, much to the support of her colleagues.

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“The economic opportunity is enormous,” said Cllr Bambury. “Wexford’s hosting of the Fleadh in 2024 attracted approximately 650,000 visitors and generated an estimated €60m or more for the local economy. Belfast has also demonstrated the extraordinary scale of the event, with significant economic benefits and visitor numbers running into 1.6m.”

As a member of Comhaltas, along with her family, Cllr Bambury said she has seen first-hand the commitment and talent within the county’s traditional music community.

“The fleadh is something that Cork should be approaching collectively. We have an incredible tradition of Irish music, song and dance right across the county, and the vast majority of our Comhaltas branches are located throughout Cork county,” she said.

“Wexford has shown us what can be achieved. Belfast has shown us what can be achieved. Cork has the musical tradition, we have the talent, we have the Comhaltas network, we have the venues and we have the tourism offering.”

Cllr Bambury insisted that “Cork should not compete with itself”, saying that while the economic opportunity is enormous, the cultural opportunity is even greater.

“This is about putting Cork’s culture on a national and international stage. It is about giving our young musicians, dancers and singers the opportunity to perform in front of hundreds of thousands of people. It is also about showcasing the towns and communities of Cork County alongside Cork City.”

Cllr Sinéad Sheppard (FG) suggested the motion should be brought before the Arts, Culture & Languages Strategic Policy Committee (SPC), which she chairs, adding that “competing against each other is not what we need here.”

Cllr Isobel Towse (SD) also backed it, adding that “traditional Irish music and dance is alive and well in towns and villages across rural county Cork”.

She agreed that a joint bid was needed with the city council “as including us can only enhance their application”.

In July the prospect of Cork hosting its first national Fleadh – the world’s largest celebration of Irish music and culture – moved a step closer with confirmation that the city council is working on a formal submission, with projections that the event could generate €120m for the region.

If Cork county gets in on the action it could bring tens of thousands of overseas visitors to the region and most would probably extend their stay to visit West Cork and the Wild Atlantic Way.

Council assistant chief executive Niall Healy acknowledged the cultural, social and economic opportunity for the wider Cork region from hosting the Fleadh.

He said if Cork City Council proceed with a formal bid, Cork County Council would be open to all engagement with them.

He added that the nature and extent of the council’s involvement would be considered in the context of the requirements of the bid, available resources, and anything that might arise during inter-authority collaboration.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.