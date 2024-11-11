West Cork cleans up at Tidy Towns & Pride of Place awards

A TOTAL of 26 medals were awarded to town and villages in Cork at this year’s SuperValu Tidy Towns awards, with many heading to West Cork.

Towns in West Cork that received awards include Kilbrittain, Innishannon, Kinsale, Bandon, Eyeries, Rosscarbery, Timoleague, Ballydehob, Béal Átha an Ghaorthaidh, Glengarriff, Durrus, Clonakilty, Bantry, and Skibbereen.

Bere Island and Sherkin Island were also recognised with special awards, while Ballineen and Enniskeane Tidy Towns Association was named national winner of the Waters and Communities award.

Almost 50 applications were received for the Water and Communities award with the top cash prize of €2,000 for the group that demonstrated water stewardship in their local waterbody.

The judging panel agreed that the members of Ballineen and Enniskeane Tidy Towns submitted an impressive application which showcased how groups can support their local waterbody.

‘The level of stewardship, dedication and passion in improving the river Bandon stood out and deserved recognition at this national level,’ the judges explained.

Cork county mayor Cllr Joe Carroll congratulated the volunteers and tidy towns champions for their success.

‘I would like to express my thanks to all the volunteers in towns and villages across Co Cork who give up their time to make their local areas more vibrant, beautiful, and inviting places to live, work and visit,’ he said.

‘A massive well done to the winners, you truly are champions, are an inspiration to us all, and can be very proud of what you have achieved. I would also to congratulate our neighbours Ballincollig who were named the overall winner of Ireland’s Tidiest Town at the special ceremony in Croke Park.’

More than 900 towns were competing in the 66th year of the annual competition which has been running since 1958.

WEST CORK MEDALS

Kilbrittain - Silver Medal

Innishannon - Bronze Medal

Macroom - Gold Medal

Kinsale - Gold Medal

Bandon - Bronze Medal

Carrigaline - Gold Medal

Eyeries - Silver Medal

Rathbarry - Silver Medal

Rosscarbery - Gold Medal

Timoleague - Gold Medal

Ballydehob - Silver Medal

Béal Átha an Ghaorthaidh - Bronze Medal

Glengarriff - Bronze medal

Durrus - Endeavour Award

Clonakilty - Gold Medal

Bantry - Gold Medal

Skibbereen - Gold Medal

ISLAND AWARD

Highly Commended - Sherkin Island

National Winner - Bere Island

WATERS & COMMUNITIES AWARD

National Winner - Ballineen and Enniskeane Tidy Towns.