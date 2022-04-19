West Cork artists – including singer Lyra – donate artworks to Jack and Jill auction

A NUMBER of West Cork artists have generously donated their work for an art auction in aid of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

Ireland’s biggest online art sale is now in its sixth year, and what makes it different to other art sales, is that the buyer has no idea who the artist is until after the sale closes.

Among the local artists taking part are Tina Reed from Skibbereen, Deirdre Buckley Cairns from Schull, Tom Stacey from Douglas and Shane O’Driscoll and singer/songwriter Lyra both from Bandon.

For Lyra, it’s all about creating and escaping to another world:

‘I love to create, whether it's through songwriting, performing on stage or expressing myself through fashion, style and art; it enables me to escape to and explore a world of my own, where it’s just me, my music and the audience. I am delighted to participate in Incognito, as I got to create unique pieces of art that, ultimately, will help Jack and Jill in their mission to help families with vulnerable children and I’m proud to give something back in this way.’

Funds raised from Incognito 2022 will help provide specialist home nursing care, respite support and end-of-life care for 51 children with highly complex medical and life-limiting conditions across the county.

Among the other artists and designers taking part are Robert Ballagh, Don Conroy and Helen Steele.

Also, among the stars to have got out their paint brushes are the Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood, Andrea Corr of The Corrs, Aslan’s Christy Dignam, and singer/songwriters Samantha Mumba, Damien Dempsey and Robert Grace. Long-standing Jack and Jill ambassador, and leading international fashion designer, Paul Costelloe, is also one of the mystery artists behind the more than 3,200 art works.

The postcard-sized works of art are priced at €65 each, and the collection can now be viewed at www.incognito.ie, where prospective purchasers are being urged to register and select their favourites ahead of the sale which takes place on Thursday April 21st from 9.30am.