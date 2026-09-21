Welcome for Cllr Dromey with ‘big boots to fill’

Cllr Alan Dromey (FF) was officially welcomed to County Hall this week at a meeting of Cork County Council.

Cork County Mayor Cllr Bernard Moynihan (FF) welcomed Cllr Dromey to the council chamber and wished him well in the days ahead.

He said the day reminded him of his “dear friend and colleague Joe Carroll”. Cllr Moynihan remembered when he first arrived in the chamber “Joe was the first to explain that all seats are the same size in here”.

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Cllr Dromey, who succeeds the late Joe Carroll, described it as a “huge honour” to represent the people of West Cork, adding that he intends to be a strong voice for the community.

Cllr Deirdre Kelly (FF) welcomed him too and said his father, who once assisted her campaigning, will have to get his “boots on again for his own son”.

Having worked with him on issues in Shannonvale, Cllr Isobel Towse (SD) also welcomed him. Cllr Michael Hegarty (FG) wished him the very best and payed tribute to the late Joe Carroll, saying he was a “great character and a great friend”.

Cllr Alan Coleman (Ind) said it is “good to have a second Alan around”, but told Cllr Dromey that he has “big boots to fill”.

Cllr Danny Collins (Ind Ire) said he hoped Cllr Dromey had some of Joe Carroll’s wit which is sadly missed in the chamber.

Council chief executive Moira Murrell added that the management and staff in the council look forward to working with Cllr Dromey in the term ahead.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.