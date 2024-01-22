Water restrictions in parts of West Cork

AREAS of Clonakilty, Dunmanway, and Cloughduv may face nighttime water restrictions as the effects of Storm Isha are still being felt.

Uisce Éireann confirmed they are tackling supply interruptions to customers as a result of the impacts of Storm Isha on water treatment infrastructure, with power outages or poor raw water quality due to flooding.

In Cork, parts of Clonakilty, Dunmanway, and Cloughduv are without water with nighttime restrictions likely to be put in place to give reservoirs time to replenish. There are also several burst water mains in areas including Kinsale that may impact supply. 'Customers in these areas are asked to conserve water over the coming days,' an Uisce Éireann statement said.

'Uisce Éireann has implemented its emergency response processes and is working closely with National Emergency Co-ordination Committee, Local Authorities, ESB and other partners to co-ordinate the national response address any impact on water supplies due to Storm Isha,' Niall O'Riordan, Uisce Éireann's Cork water operations lead, said. 'For areas where supplies that have been impacted, Uisce Éireann crews are on the ground working to restore production as soon as it is possible.'

He appealed to service users to check for leaks at home. 'We are also asking farmers to check their service pipes, drinking troughs and outbuildings. Repairing leaks can help to prevent issues like reduced water pressure or water supply disruptions. We are also asking the public for their support to help reduce overall demand by preventing avoidable loss of water and conserving water.'

The Uisce Éireann contact centre is available at 1800 278 278 to support customers.