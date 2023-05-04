Water restrictions in Clonakilty tonight from 10pm-7am

UISCE Éireann (Irish Water) and Cork County Council are working to repair a burst water main in Clonakilty which will result in restrictions in the town tonight.

Engineers have been able to reconfigure the network to maintain a supply to the majority of customers, but restrictions will be required from 10pm tonight until 7am tomorrow to allow the reservoir to replenish.

Whilst the supply will be maintained for the majority of customers, given the large area impacted, it will take some time for the network and reservoirs to refill. The majority of customers should have their supply restored by late this evening, but some customers, particularly at higher elevations, may be impacted longer by reduced water pressure/intermittent supply, while the reservoir refills to a sufficient level to meet demand.

Areas potentially impacted include Maulyregan, Maultanavalley, Tullig, Cloonkeen, Froe, Cahermore and surrounding areas.

Speaking about the repair works Uisce Éireann’s Niall O’Riordan said the repairs are being conducted as quickly as possible to minimise disruption to the community and restore water for all customers. ‘We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate their patience as we work to repair the burst and return the water supply,’ he said.

‘Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann will receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours,’ he added.

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact them at Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates on local water supply issues, see www.water.ie